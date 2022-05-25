RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor for 8th straight victory

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 4:53 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs’ eighth straight victory.

TCU (36-18), the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April.

TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch. Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead.

Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season. TCU starter Brett Walker allowed just four hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out five.

Baylor starter Blake Helton struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs. The Bears (26-27) face Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Thursday.

