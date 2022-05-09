Tim Ream’s contract extended by Fulham through 2022-23

Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of American defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old from St.…

Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of American defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season and has been with them through promotions from the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18, 2019-20 and this season, and relegations from the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Ream started all 46 league matches this season plus one in the FA Cup. He has one goal in 46 international appearances, the last the opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Fulham won the League Championship this season and was promoted along with Bournemouth. The Cottagers also said Monday that they had renewed the contract of 30-year-old midfielder Neeskens Kebano through 2022-23.

