RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Home » Sports » Tim Ream's contract extended…

Tim Ream’s contract extended by Fulham through 2022-23

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of American defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season and has been with them through promotions from the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18, 2019-20 and this season, and relegations from the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Ream started all 46 league matches this season plus one in the FA Cup. He has one goal in 46 international appearances, the last the opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Fulham won the League Championship this season and was promoted along with Bournemouth. The Cottagers also said Monday that they had renewed the contract of 30-year-old midfielder Neeskens Kebano through 2022-23.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up