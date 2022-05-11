RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Sports » Thomas Bjorn to be…

Thomas Bjorn to be European vice captain at 2023 Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Thomas Bjorn will be one of European captain Henrik Stenson’s assistants at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy.

Bjorn on Wednesday became the first vice captain announced by the European team, which will look to regain the trophy from the Americans in Rome.

It will be the Dane’s fifth stint as a vice captain, while he was also captain when Europe beat the United States in France in 2018.

“I trust him implicitly,” Stenson said of Bjorn, “and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct. He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important.”

Bjorn said he presumed his days in a leadership role at Ryder Cups were over after 2018.

“But Henrik called me to talk about captaincy in general,” Bjorn said, “and that led into him asking me if I wanted to do another stint as vice captain, which I agreed to.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up