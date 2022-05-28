RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 10:57 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.

Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.

Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).

The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

