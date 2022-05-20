RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Home » Sports » Storm announce plans for…

Storm announce plans for practice facility to open in ’24

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm announced plans Friday to build a practice facility and training center for the franchise that will house the team’s basketball and business operations.

The facility will sit on a 50,000-square-foot parcel and include two practice courts along with locker rooms, a lounge and a nutrition center for players, and strength and conditioning training spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and completion is expected ahead of the training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. The cost of the project was not released.

“This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said.

The team said 85% of the workers on the project are women.

The Storm shared a practice facility with the Seattle SuperSonics when the team joined the WNBA in 2000. The team has used space at Seattle Pacific University for basketball activities since 2008, when the Sonics franchise was relocated to Oklahoma City, but business operations have been housed elsewhere.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up