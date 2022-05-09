RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Samoan rugby player Meafua…

Samoan rugby player Meafua dies after falling off bridge

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 6:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTAUBAN, France (AP) — Samoan rugby player Kelly Meafua has died after falling off a bridge in southwestern France, his club said.

Montauban, a club which in France’s second division, said in a statement over the weekend that the 31-year-old player died in the early hours of Saturday after a fall in the Tarn river.

According to media reports in France, Meafu jumped off the bridge after a night out with friends to celebrate a victory.

Montauban said one of Meafu’s teammates tried to rescue him. The player had to be transported to a hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia.

“Kelly was a player who was well liked by everybody. His joy for life was infectious and radiant. Today we have lost a player, a friend and a brother,” the club said in a statement.

The former Samoa sevens player moved to France in 2015 to play with Narbonne before a return to the southern hemisphere. He moved back to France’s second division in 2018 with Beziers, then signed with Montauban.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up