Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:56 PM

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.

Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.

It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.

Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.

