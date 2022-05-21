RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Sports » Ruud retains Geneva Open…

Ruud retains Geneva Open title beating Sousa in 3-hour final

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday.

One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3.

The Norwegian has never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros. Ruud has been drawn in the first round against French fans’ favorite, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who will retire after the tournament.

Ruud’s preparation was a three-hour match that was the longest three-set final on the ATP Tour this season.

He was a break of service down in the third set then recovered to create two match-point chances that he wasted before the tiebreaker.

“It was one of the craziest matches that I have ever played,” Ruud said.

Sousa was runner-up at Geneva for a second time, and his ranking will rise from No. 79 to No. 63.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up