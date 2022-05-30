RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is ‘over’

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 9:47 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski says his time at Bayern Munich is over.

The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at his national team’s training camp on Monday that a summer transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.

“As of now, it is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over and I cannot imagine further cooperation with the club after what happened in recent months. I think the transfer will be the best for both parties,” said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian powerhouse runs for another season.

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.”

Lewandowski was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland’s Nations League match against Wales.

German broadcaster Sport1 previously reported that Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi and Barcelona had verbally agreed a three-year deal.

Lewandowski has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund.

He was the league’s top-scorer for the fifth campaign in a row last season, and the seventh overall.

Lewandowski broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.

