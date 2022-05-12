Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Thursday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 First Round Steve Stricker 33-32—65 Miguel Angel…

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Stricker 33-32—65 Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-33—67 Wes Short 33-34—67 Steven Alker 36-32—68 Stuart Appleby 33-35—68 Shane Bertsch 33-35—68 John Daly 33-35—68 Ernie Els 34-34—68 David McKenzie 35-33—68 Rod Pampling 37-31—68 Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68 Alex Cejka 37-32—69 K.J. Choi 35-34—69 Glen Day 35-34—69 Ken Duke 35-34—69 Joe Durant 32-37—69 Retief Goosen 34-35—69 Padraig Harrington 35-34—69 David Toms 36-33—69 Billy Andrade 35-35—70 Paul Broadhurst 35-35—70 Brian Gay 37-33—70 Scott McCarron 34-36—70 Dicky Pride 34-36—70 Scott Verplank 34-36—70 Cameron Beckman 36-35—71 David Branshaw 37-34—71 Marco Dawson 36-35—71 David Duval 34-37—71 Steve Flesch 35-36—71 Brandt Jobe 37-34—71 Stephen Leaney 35-36—71 Jeff Maggert 37-34—71 Tim Petrovic 36-35—71 Gene Sauers 37-34—71 Kirk Triplett 36-35—71 Tom Byrum 37-35—72 Darren Clarke 37-35—72 Gary Hallberg 40-32—72 Rob Labritz 36-36—72 Billy Mayfair 36-36—72 Colin Montgomerie 36-36—72 Jose Maria Olazabal 37-35—72 Scott Parel 36-36—72 Mike Weir 38-34—72 Woody Austin 36-37—73 Chris DiMarco 36-37—73 Matt Gogel 38-35—73 Tim Herron 39-34—73 John Huston 35-38—73 Lee Janzen 36-37—73 Tom Lehman 37-36—73 Brett Quigley 38-35—73 Joey Sindelar 39-34—73 Jeff Sluman 36-37—73 Doug Barron 36-38—74 Scott Dunlap 38-36—74 Jerry Kelly 36-38—74 Rocco Mediate 38-36—74 Mark O’Meara 37-37—74 Robert Allenby 34-41—75 Stephen Dodd 40-35—75 David Frost 37-38—75 Jim Furyk 37-38—75 Paul Goydos 36-39—75 Robert Karlsson 36-39—75 Tom Pernice 37-38—75 Kevin Sutherland 39-36—75 Stephen Ames 38-38—76 Sandy Lyle 39-38—77 Kent Jones 39-39—78 Steve Jones 38-40—78 Steve Pate 39-39—78 Corey Pavin 40-38—78 Spike McRoy 38-41—79 Larry Mize 39-41—80 John Senden 40-41—81 Fred Funk WD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.