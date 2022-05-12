Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Thursday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
First Round
|Steve Stricker
|33-32—65
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-33—67
|Wes Short
|33-34—67
|Steven Alker
|36-32—68
|Stuart Appleby
|33-35—68
|Shane Bertsch
|33-35—68
|John Daly
|33-35—68
|Ernie Els
|34-34—68
|David McKenzie
|35-33—68
|Rod Pampling
|37-31—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-34—68
|Alex Cejka
|37-32—69
|K.J. Choi
|35-34—69
|Glen Day
|35-34—69
|Ken Duke
|35-34—69
|Joe Durant
|32-37—69
|Retief Goosen
|34-35—69
|Padraig Harrington
|35-34—69
|David Toms
|36-33—69
|Billy Andrade
|35-35—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-35—70
|Brian Gay
|37-33—70
|Scott McCarron
|34-36—70
|Dicky Pride
|34-36—70
|Scott Verplank
|34-36—70
|Cameron Beckman
|36-35—71
|David Branshaw
|37-34—71
|Marco Dawson
|36-35—71
|David Duval
|34-37—71
|Steve Flesch
|35-36—71
|Brandt Jobe
|37-34—71
|Stephen Leaney
|35-36—71
|Jeff Maggert
|37-34—71
|Tim Petrovic
|36-35—71
|Gene Sauers
|37-34—71
|Kirk Triplett
|36-35—71
|Tom Byrum
|37-35—72
|Darren Clarke
|37-35—72
|Gary Hallberg
|40-32—72
|Rob Labritz
|36-36—72
|Billy Mayfair
|36-36—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-36—72
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|37-35—72
|Scott Parel
|36-36—72
|Mike Weir
|38-34—72
|Woody Austin
|36-37—73
|Chris DiMarco
|36-37—73
|Matt Gogel
|38-35—73
|Tim Herron
|39-34—73
|John Huston
|35-38—73
|Lee Janzen
|36-37—73
|Tom Lehman
|37-36—73
|Brett Quigley
|38-35—73
|Joey Sindelar
|39-34—73
|Jeff Sluman
|36-37—73
|Doug Barron
|36-38—74
|Scott Dunlap
|38-36—74
|Jerry Kelly
|36-38—74
|Rocco Mediate
|38-36—74
|Mark O’Meara
|37-37—74
|Robert Allenby
|34-41—75
|Stephen Dodd
|40-35—75
|David Frost
|37-38—75
|Jim Furyk
|37-38—75
|Paul Goydos
|36-39—75
|Robert Karlsson
|36-39—75
|Tom Pernice
|37-38—75
|Kevin Sutherland
|39-36—75
|Stephen Ames
|38-38—76
|Sandy Lyle
|39-38—77
|Kent Jones
|39-39—78
|Steve Jones
|38-40—78
|Steve Pate
|39-39—78
|Corey Pavin
|40-38—78
|Spike McRoy
|38-41—79
|Larry Mize
|39-41—80
|John Senden
|40-41—81
|Fred Funk
|WD
