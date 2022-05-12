RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 6:26 PM

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Stricker 33-32—65
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-33—67
Wes Short 33-34—67
Steven Alker 36-32—68
Stuart Appleby 33-35—68
Shane Bertsch 33-35—68
John Daly 33-35—68
Ernie Els 34-34—68
David McKenzie 35-33—68
Rod Pampling 37-31—68
Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68
Alex Cejka 37-32—69
K.J. Choi 35-34—69
Glen Day 35-34—69
Ken Duke 35-34—69
Joe Durant 32-37—69
Retief Goosen 34-35—69
Padraig Harrington 35-34—69
David Toms 36-33—69
Billy Andrade 35-35—70
Paul Broadhurst 35-35—70
Brian Gay 37-33—70
Scott McCarron 34-36—70
Dicky Pride 34-36—70
Scott Verplank 34-36—70
Cameron Beckman 36-35—71
David Branshaw 37-34—71
Marco Dawson 36-35—71
David Duval 34-37—71
Steve Flesch 35-36—71
Brandt Jobe 37-34—71
Stephen Leaney 35-36—71
Jeff Maggert 37-34—71
Tim Petrovic 36-35—71
Gene Sauers 37-34—71
Kirk Triplett 36-35—71
Tom Byrum 37-35—72
Darren Clarke 37-35—72
Gary Hallberg 40-32—72
Rob Labritz 36-36—72
Billy Mayfair 36-36—72
Colin Montgomerie 36-36—72
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-35—72
Scott Parel 36-36—72
Mike Weir 38-34—72
Woody Austin 36-37—73
Chris DiMarco 36-37—73
Matt Gogel 38-35—73
Tim Herron 39-34—73
John Huston 35-38—73
Lee Janzen 36-37—73
Tom Lehman 37-36—73
Brett Quigley 38-35—73
Joey Sindelar 39-34—73
Jeff Sluman 36-37—73
Doug Barron 36-38—74
Scott Dunlap 38-36—74
Jerry Kelly 36-38—74
Rocco Mediate 38-36—74
Mark O’Meara 37-37—74
Robert Allenby 34-41—75
Stephen Dodd 40-35—75
David Frost 37-38—75
Jim Furyk 37-38—75
Paul Goydos 36-39—75
Robert Karlsson 36-39—75
Tom Pernice 37-38—75
Kevin Sutherland 39-36—75
Stephen Ames 38-38—76
Sandy Lyle 39-38—77
Kent Jones 39-39—78
Steve Jones 38-40—78
Steve Pate 39-39—78
Corey Pavin 40-38—78
Spike McRoy 38-41—79
Larry Mize 39-41—80
John Senden 40-41—81
Fred Funk WD

