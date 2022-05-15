RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 6:42 PM

Sunday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66-68—267
Padraig Harrington 69-66-70-68—273
Steven Alker 68-69-65-72—274
Stuart Appleby 68-69-68-69—274
Ernie Els 68-68-70-68—274
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67-70—274
Rod Pampling 68-70-69-67—274
David Branshaw 71-67-70-68—276
Doug Barron 74-68-69-66—277
Tim Petrovic 71-68-69-69—277
Wes Short 67-73-70-67—277
David Toms 69-71-69-68—277
Darren Clarke 72-71-68-67—278
Marco Dawson 71-69-69-69—278
Jerry Kelly 74-68-70-66—278
Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69-68—279
Scott McCarron 70-65-77-67—279
Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69-71—280
Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72-70—280
Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71-66—281
Billy Andrade 70-70-69-73—282
Shane Bertsch 68-73-71-70—282
Glen Day 69-70-67-76—282
Joe Durant 69-73-70-70—282
Kirk Triplett 71-71-71-69—282
Ken Duke 69-69-74-71—283
Steve Flesch 71-67-72-73—283
Retief Goosen 69-73-74-67—283
Brandt Jobe 71-74-72-66—283
Billy Mayfair 72-69-71-71—283
David McKenzie 68-76-72-67—283
Gene Sauers 71-70-67-75—283
Chris DiMarco 73-75-65-71—284
Paul Goydos 75-67-70-72—284
Lee Janzen 73-69-72-70—284
K.J. Choi 69-73-72-71—285
Scott Dunlap 74-73-68-70—285
Stephen Leaney 71-71-70-73—285
Scott Parel 72-75-71-67—285
John Huston 73-71-71-71—286
Jeff Maggert 71-75-68-72—286
Rocco Mediate 74-74-68-70—286
Brett Quigley 73-70-72-71—286
Mike Weir 72-74-73-67—286
Stephen Ames 76-73-72-66—287
Woody Austin 73-70-70-74—287
Cameron Beckman 71-71-74-72—288
Tom Byrum 72-72-76-68—288
Scott Verplank 70-72-70-76—288
Tim Herron 73-70-74-72—289
Rob Labritz 72-75-72-70—289
Corey Pavin 78-71-74-66—289
Jeff Sluman 73-69-73-74—289
Mark O’Meara 74-70-76-70—290
Steve Pate 78-69-73-70—290
Dicky Pride 70-73-74-73—290
David Frost 75-71-72-73—291
Brian Gay 70-69-79-73—291
Robert Karlsson 75-72-73-71—291
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80-70—292
Joey Sindelar 73-78-71-70—292
Robert Allenby 75-70-70-78—293
Matt Gogel 73-75-72-75—295
Gary Hallberg 72-76-71-77—296
Spike McRoy 79-71-72-74—296
David Duval 71-74-76-76—297
Kent Jones 78-71-71-77—297
Stephen Dodd 75-73-71-79—298
Jim Furyk 75-76-76-71—298
Tom Lehman 73-77-75-73—298
Tom Pernice 75-75-76-75—301
John Senden 81-72-76-75—304
Steve Jones 78-78-76-73—305
Larry Mize 80-78-74-74—306
Alex Cejka 69-74-66-DQ

