Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Sunday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Final Round
|Steve Stricker
|65-68-66-68—267
|Padraig Harrington
|69-66-70-68—273
|Steven Alker
|68-69-65-72—274
|Stuart Appleby
|68-69-68-69—274
|Ernie Els
|68-68-70-68—274
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-70-67-70—274
|Rod Pampling
|68-70-69-67—274
|David Branshaw
|71-67-70-68—276
|Doug Barron
|74-68-69-66—277
|Tim Petrovic
|71-68-69-69—277
|Wes Short
|67-73-70-67—277
|David Toms
|69-71-69-68—277
|Darren Clarke
|72-71-68-67—278
|Marco Dawson
|71-69-69-69—278
|Jerry Kelly
|74-68-70-66—278
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-72-69-68—279
|Scott McCarron
|70-65-77-67—279
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-68-69-71—280
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70-72-70—280
|Kevin Sutherland
|75-69-71-66—281
|Billy Andrade
|70-70-69-73—282
|Shane Bertsch
|68-73-71-70—282
|Glen Day
|69-70-67-76—282
|Joe Durant
|69-73-70-70—282
|Kirk Triplett
|71-71-71-69—282
|Ken Duke
|69-69-74-71—283
|Steve Flesch
|71-67-72-73—283
|Retief Goosen
|69-73-74-67—283
|Brandt Jobe
|71-74-72-66—283
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69-71-71—283
|David McKenzie
|68-76-72-67—283
|Gene Sauers
|71-70-67-75—283
|Chris DiMarco
|73-75-65-71—284
|Paul Goydos
|75-67-70-72—284
|Lee Janzen
|73-69-72-70—284
|K.J. Choi
|69-73-72-71—285
|Scott Dunlap
|74-73-68-70—285
|Stephen Leaney
|71-71-70-73—285
|Scott Parel
|72-75-71-67—285
|John Huston
|73-71-71-71—286
|Jeff Maggert
|71-75-68-72—286
|Rocco Mediate
|74-74-68-70—286
|Brett Quigley
|73-70-72-71—286
|Mike Weir
|72-74-73-67—286
|Stephen Ames
|76-73-72-66—287
|Woody Austin
|73-70-70-74—287
|Cameron Beckman
|71-71-74-72—288
|Tom Byrum
|72-72-76-68—288
|Scott Verplank
|70-72-70-76—288
|Tim Herron
|73-70-74-72—289
|Rob Labritz
|72-75-72-70—289
|Corey Pavin
|78-71-74-66—289
|Jeff Sluman
|73-69-73-74—289
|Mark O’Meara
|74-70-76-70—290
|Steve Pate
|78-69-73-70—290
|Dicky Pride
|70-73-74-73—290
|David Frost
|75-71-72-73—291
|Brian Gay
|70-69-79-73—291
|Robert Karlsson
|75-72-73-71—291
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-70-80-70—292
|Joey Sindelar
|73-78-71-70—292
|Robert Allenby
|75-70-70-78—293
|Matt Gogel
|73-75-72-75—295
|Gary Hallberg
|72-76-71-77—296
|Spike McRoy
|79-71-72-74—296
|David Duval
|71-74-76-76—297
|Kent Jones
|78-71-71-77—297
|Stephen Dodd
|75-73-71-79—298
|Jim Furyk
|75-76-76-71—298
|Tom Lehman
|73-77-75-73—298
|Tom Pernice
|75-75-76-75—301
|John Senden
|81-72-76-75—304
|Steve Jones
|78-78-76-73—305
|Larry Mize
|80-78-74-74—306
|Alex Cejka
|69-74-66-DQ
