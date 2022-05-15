Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Sunday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Final Round Steve Stricker 65-68-66-68—267 Padraig Harrington…

Sunday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66-68—267 Padraig Harrington 69-66-70-68—273 Steven Alker 68-69-65-72—274 Stuart Appleby 68-69-68-69—274 Ernie Els 68-68-70-68—274 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67-70—274 Rod Pampling 68-70-69-67—274 David Branshaw 71-67-70-68—276 Doug Barron 74-68-69-66—277 Tim Petrovic 71-68-69-69—277 Wes Short 67-73-70-67—277 David Toms 69-71-69-68—277 Darren Clarke 72-71-68-67—278 Marco Dawson 71-69-69-69—278 Jerry Kelly 74-68-70-66—278 Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69-68—279 Scott McCarron 70-65-77-67—279 Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69-71—280 Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72-70—280 Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71-66—281 Billy Andrade 70-70-69-73—282 Shane Bertsch 68-73-71-70—282 Glen Day 69-70-67-76—282 Joe Durant 69-73-70-70—282 Kirk Triplett 71-71-71-69—282 Ken Duke 69-69-74-71—283 Steve Flesch 71-67-72-73—283 Retief Goosen 69-73-74-67—283 Brandt Jobe 71-74-72-66—283 Billy Mayfair 72-69-71-71—283 David McKenzie 68-76-72-67—283 Gene Sauers 71-70-67-75—283 Chris DiMarco 73-75-65-71—284 Paul Goydos 75-67-70-72—284 Lee Janzen 73-69-72-70—284 K.J. Choi 69-73-72-71—285 Scott Dunlap 74-73-68-70—285 Stephen Leaney 71-71-70-73—285 Scott Parel 72-75-71-67—285 John Huston 73-71-71-71—286 Jeff Maggert 71-75-68-72—286 Rocco Mediate 74-74-68-70—286 Brett Quigley 73-70-72-71—286 Mike Weir 72-74-73-67—286 Stephen Ames 76-73-72-66—287 Woody Austin 73-70-70-74—287 Cameron Beckman 71-71-74-72—288 Tom Byrum 72-72-76-68—288 Scott Verplank 70-72-70-76—288 Tim Herron 73-70-74-72—289 Rob Labritz 72-75-72-70—289 Corey Pavin 78-71-74-66—289 Jeff Sluman 73-69-73-74—289 Mark O’Meara 74-70-76-70—290 Steve Pate 78-69-73-70—290 Dicky Pride 70-73-74-73—290 David Frost 75-71-72-73—291 Brian Gay 70-69-79-73—291 Robert Karlsson 75-72-73-71—291 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80-70—292 Joey Sindelar 73-78-71-70—292 Robert Allenby 75-70-70-78—293 Matt Gogel 73-75-72-75—295 Gary Hallberg 72-76-71-77—296 Spike McRoy 79-71-72-74—296 David Duval 71-74-76-76—297 Kent Jones 78-71-71-77—297 Stephen Dodd 75-73-71-79—298 Jim Furyk 75-76-76-71—298 Tom Lehman 73-77-75-73—298 Tom Pernice 75-75-76-75—301 John Senden 81-72-76-75—304 Steve Jones 78-78-76-73—305 Larry Mize 80-78-74-74—306 Alex Cejka 69-74-66-DQ

