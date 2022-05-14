RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Sports » Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199
Steven Alker 68-69-65—202
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67—204
Stuart Appleby 68-69-68—205
Padraig Harrington 69-66-70—205
Glen Day 69-70-67—206
Ernie Els 68-68-70—206
Rod Pampling 68-70-69—207
David Branshaw 71-67-70—208
Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208
Gene Sauers 71-70-67—208
Billy Andrade 70-70-69—209
Marco Dawson 71-69-69—209
Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69—209
David Toms 69-71-69—209
Alex Cejka 69-74-66—209
Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210
Wes Short 67-73-70—210
Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72—210
Doug Barron 74-68-69—211
Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69—211
Darren Clarke 72-71-68—211
Shane Bertsch 68-73-71—212
Ken Duke 69-69-74—212
Joe Durant 69-73-70—212
Paul Goydos 75-67-70—212
Jerry Kelly 74-68-70—212
Stephen Leaney 71-71-70—212
Billy Mayfair 72-69-71—212
Scott McCarron 70-65-77—212
Scott Verplank 70-72-70—212
Woody Austin 73-70-70—213
Chris DiMarco 73-75-65—213
Kirk Triplett 71-71-71—213
K.J. Choi 69-73-72—214
Lee Janzen 73-69-72—214
Jeff Maggert 71-75-68—214
Robert Allenby 75-70-70—215
Scott Dunlap 74-73-68—215
John Huston 73-71-71—215
Brett Quigley 73-70-72—215
Jeff Sluman 73-69-73—215
Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71—215
Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216
Retief Goosen 69-73-74—216
David McKenzie 68-76-72—216
Rocco Mediate 74-74-68—216
Tim Herron 73-70-74—217
Brandt Jobe 71-74-72—217
Dicky Pride 70-73-74—217
David Frost 75-71-72—218
Brian Gay 70-69-79—218
Scott Parel 72-75-71—218
Stephen Dodd 75-73-71—219
Gary Hallberg 72-76-71—219
Rob Labritz 72-75-72—219
Mike Weir 72-74-73—219
Tom Byrum 72-72-76—220
Matt Gogel 73-75-72—220
Kent Jones 78-71-71—220
Robert Karlsson 75-72-73—220
Mark O’Meara 74-70-76—220
Steve Pate 78-69-73—220
Stephen Ames 76-73-72—221
David Duval 71-74-76—221
Spike McRoy 79-71-72—222
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80—222
Joey Sindelar 73-78-71—222
Corey Pavin 78-71-74—223
Tom Lehman 73-77-75—225
Tom Pernice 75-75-76—226
Jim Furyk 75-76-76—227
John Senden 81-72-76—229
Steve Jones 78-78-76—232
Larry Mize 80-78-74—232
John Daly 68-72-DQ

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up