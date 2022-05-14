Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199 Steven Alker…

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199 Steven Alker 68-69-65—202 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67—204 Stuart Appleby 68-69-68—205 Padraig Harrington 69-66-70—205 Glen Day 69-70-67—206 Ernie Els 68-68-70—206 Rod Pampling 68-70-69—207 David Branshaw 71-67-70—208 Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208 Gene Sauers 71-70-67—208 Billy Andrade 70-70-69—209 Marco Dawson 71-69-69—209 Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69—209 David Toms 69-71-69—209 Alex Cejka 69-74-66—209 Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210 Wes Short 67-73-70—210 Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72—210 Doug Barron 74-68-69—211 Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69—211 Darren Clarke 72-71-68—211 Shane Bertsch 68-73-71—212 Ken Duke 69-69-74—212 Joe Durant 69-73-70—212 Paul Goydos 75-67-70—212 Jerry Kelly 74-68-70—212 Stephen Leaney 71-71-70—212 Billy Mayfair 72-69-71—212 Scott McCarron 70-65-77—212 Scott Verplank 70-72-70—212 Woody Austin 73-70-70—213 Chris DiMarco 73-75-65—213 Kirk Triplett 71-71-71—213 K.J. Choi 69-73-72—214 Lee Janzen 73-69-72—214 Jeff Maggert 71-75-68—214 Robert Allenby 75-70-70—215 Scott Dunlap 74-73-68—215 John Huston 73-71-71—215 Brett Quigley 73-70-72—215 Jeff Sluman 73-69-73—215 Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71—215 Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216 Retief Goosen 69-73-74—216 David McKenzie 68-76-72—216 Rocco Mediate 74-74-68—216 Tim Herron 73-70-74—217 Brandt Jobe 71-74-72—217 Dicky Pride 70-73-74—217 David Frost 75-71-72—218 Brian Gay 70-69-79—218 Scott Parel 72-75-71—218 Stephen Dodd 75-73-71—219 Gary Hallberg 72-76-71—219 Rob Labritz 72-75-72—219 Mike Weir 72-74-73—219 Tom Byrum 72-72-76—220 Matt Gogel 73-75-72—220 Kent Jones 78-71-71—220 Robert Karlsson 75-72-73—220 Mark O’Meara 74-70-76—220 Steve Pate 78-69-73—220 Stephen Ames 76-73-72—221 David Duval 71-74-76—221 Spike McRoy 79-71-72—222 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80—222 Joey Sindelar 73-78-71—222 Corey Pavin 78-71-74—223 Tom Lehman 73-77-75—225 Tom Pernice 75-75-76—226 Jim Furyk 75-76-76—227 John Senden 81-72-76—229 Steve Jones 78-78-76—232 Larry Mize 80-78-74—232 John Daly 68-72-DQ

