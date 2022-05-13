Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Second Round Steve Stricker 65-68—133 Padraig Harrington…

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Steve Stricker 65-68—133 Padraig Harrington 69-66—135 Scott McCarron 70-65—135 Ernie Els 68-68—136 Steven Alker 68-69—137 Stuart Appleby 68-69—137 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70—137 David Branshaw 71-67—138 Ken Duke 69-69—138 Steve Flesch 71-67—138 Rod Pampling 68-70—138 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 Glen Day 69-70—139 Brian Gay 70-69—139 Tim Petrovic 71-68—139 Billy Andrade 70-70—140 Marco Dawson 71-69—140 Colin Montgomerie 72-68—140 Wes Short 67-73—140 David Toms 69-71—140 John Daly 68-72—140 Shane Bertsch 68-73—141 Billy Mayfair 72-69—141 Gene Sauers 71-70—141 Doug Barron 74-68—142 Cameron Beckman 71-71—142 Paul Broadhurst 70-72—142 K.J. Choi 69-73—142 Joe Durant 69-73—142 Retief Goosen 69-73—142 Paul Goydos 75-67—142 Lee Janzen 73-69—142 Jerry Kelly 74-68—142 Stephen Leaney 71-71—142 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70—142 Jeff Sluman 73-69—142 Kirk Triplett 71-71—142 Scott Verplank 70-72—142 Woody Austin 73-70—143 Alex Cejka 69-74—143 Darren Clarke 72-71—143 Tim Herron 73-70—143 Dicky Pride 70-73—143 Brett Quigley 73-70—143 Tom Byrum 72-72—144 John Huston 73-71—144 David McKenzie 68-76—144 Mark O’Meara 74-70—144 Kevin Sutherland 75-69—144 Robert Allenby 75-70—145 David Duval 71-74—145 Brandt Jobe 71-74—145 David Frost 75-71—146 Jeff Maggert 71-75—146 Mike Weir 72-74—146 Scott Dunlap 74-73—147 Robert Karlsson 75-72—147 Rob Labritz 72-75—147 Scott Parel 72-75—147 Steve Pate 78-69—147 Chris DiMarco 73-75—148 Stephen Dodd 75-73—148 Matt Gogel 73-75—148 Gary Hallberg 72-76—148 Rocco Mediate 74-74—148 Stephen Ames 76-73—149 Kent Jones 78-71—149 Corey Pavin 78-71—149 Tom Lehman 73-77—150 Spike McRoy 79-71—150 Tom Pernice 75-75—150 Jim Furyk 75-76—151 Joey Sindelar 73-78—151 John Senden 81-72—153 Steve Jones 78-78—156 Larry Mize 80-78—158 Sandy Lyle 77-WD

