Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Second Round
|Steve Stricker
|65-68—133
|Padraig Harrington
|69-66—135
|Scott McCarron
|70-65—135
|Ernie Els
|68-68—136
|Steven Alker
|68-69—137
|Stuart Appleby
|68-69—137
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-70—137
|David Branshaw
|71-67—138
|Ken Duke
|69-69—138
|Steve Flesch
|71-67—138
|Rod Pampling
|68-70—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|Glen Day
|69-70—139
|Brian Gay
|70-69—139
|Tim Petrovic
|71-68—139
|Billy Andrade
|70-70—140
|Marco Dawson
|71-69—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-68—140
|Wes Short
|67-73—140
|David Toms
|69-71—140
|John Daly
|68-72—140
|Shane Bertsch
|68-73—141
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69—141
|Gene Sauers
|71-70—141
|Doug Barron
|74-68—142
|Cameron Beckman
|71-71—142
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-72—142
|K.J. Choi
|69-73—142
|Joe Durant
|69-73—142
|Retief Goosen
|69-73—142
|Paul Goydos
|75-67—142
|Lee Janzen
|73-69—142
|Jerry Kelly
|74-68—142
|Stephen Leaney
|71-71—142
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-70—142
|Jeff Sluman
|73-69—142
|Kirk Triplett
|71-71—142
|Scott Verplank
|70-72—142
|Woody Austin
|73-70—143
|Alex Cejka
|69-74—143
|Darren Clarke
|72-71—143
|Tim Herron
|73-70—143
|Dicky Pride
|70-73—143
|Brett Quigley
|73-70—143
|Tom Byrum
|72-72—144
|John Huston
|73-71—144
|David McKenzie
|68-76—144
|Mark O’Meara
|74-70—144
|Kevin Sutherland
|75-69—144
|Robert Allenby
|75-70—145
|David Duval
|71-74—145
|Brandt Jobe
|71-74—145
|David Frost
|75-71—146
|Jeff Maggert
|71-75—146
|Mike Weir
|72-74—146
|Scott Dunlap
|74-73—147
|Robert Karlsson
|75-72—147
|Rob Labritz
|72-75—147
|Scott Parel
|72-75—147
|Steve Pate
|78-69—147
|Chris DiMarco
|73-75—148
|Stephen Dodd
|75-73—148
|Matt Gogel
|73-75—148
|Gary Hallberg
|72-76—148
|Rocco Mediate
|74-74—148
|Stephen Ames
|76-73—149
|Kent Jones
|78-71—149
|Corey Pavin
|78-71—149
|Tom Lehman
|73-77—150
|Spike McRoy
|79-71—150
|Tom Pernice
|75-75—150
|Jim Furyk
|75-76—151
|Joey Sindelar
|73-78—151
|John Senden
|81-72—153
|Steve Jones
|78-78—156
|Larry Mize
|80-78—158
|Sandy Lyle
|77-WD
