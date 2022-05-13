RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 6:27 PM

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Steve Stricker 65-68—133
Padraig Harrington 69-66—135
Scott McCarron 70-65—135
Ernie Els 68-68—136
Steven Alker 68-69—137
Stuart Appleby 68-69—137
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70—137
David Branshaw 71-67—138
Ken Duke 69-69—138
Steve Flesch 71-67—138
Rod Pampling 68-70—138
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138
Glen Day 69-70—139
Brian Gay 70-69—139
Tim Petrovic 71-68—139
Billy Andrade 70-70—140
Marco Dawson 71-69—140
Colin Montgomerie 72-68—140
Wes Short 67-73—140
David Toms 69-71—140
John Daly 68-72—140
Shane Bertsch 68-73—141
Billy Mayfair 72-69—141
Gene Sauers 71-70—141
Doug Barron 74-68—142
Cameron Beckman 71-71—142
Paul Broadhurst 70-72—142
K.J. Choi 69-73—142
Joe Durant 69-73—142
Retief Goosen 69-73—142
Paul Goydos 75-67—142
Lee Janzen 73-69—142
Jerry Kelly 74-68—142
Stephen Leaney 71-71—142
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70—142
Jeff Sluman 73-69—142
Kirk Triplett 71-71—142
Scott Verplank 70-72—142
Woody Austin 73-70—143
Alex Cejka 69-74—143
Darren Clarke 72-71—143
Tim Herron 73-70—143
Dicky Pride 70-73—143
Brett Quigley 73-70—143
Tom Byrum 72-72—144
John Huston 73-71—144
David McKenzie 68-76—144
Mark O’Meara 74-70—144
Kevin Sutherland 75-69—144
Robert Allenby 75-70—145
David Duval 71-74—145
Brandt Jobe 71-74—145
David Frost 75-71—146
Jeff Maggert 71-75—146
Mike Weir 72-74—146
Scott Dunlap 74-73—147
Robert Karlsson 75-72—147
Rob Labritz 72-75—147
Scott Parel 72-75—147
Steve Pate 78-69—147
Chris DiMarco 73-75—148
Stephen Dodd 75-73—148
Matt Gogel 73-75—148
Gary Hallberg 72-76—148
Rocco Mediate 74-74—148
Stephen Ames 76-73—149
Kent Jones 78-71—149
Corey Pavin 78-71—149
Tom Lehman 73-77—150
Spike McRoy 79-71—150
Tom Pernice 75-75—150
Jim Furyk 75-76—151
Joey Sindelar 73-78—151
John Senden 81-72—153
Steve Jones 78-78—156
Larry Mize 80-78—158
Sandy Lyle 77-WD

