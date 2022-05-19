RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Referees appointed to work…

Referees appointed to work the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 36 referees appointed by FIFA on Thursday to work the 2022 World Cup from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar:

Abdulrahman Al Jasson, Qatar; Iván Barton, El Salvador; Chris Beath, Australia; Raphael Claus, Brazil; Matthew Conger, New Zealand; Ismail Elfath, United States; Mario Escobar, Guatemala; Alireza Faghani, Iran; Stéphanie Frappart, France; Bakary Gassama, Gambia;

Mustapha Ghorbal, Algeria; Victor Gomes, South Africa; István Kovács, Romania; Danny Makkelie, Nethlerlands; Szymon Marciniak, Poland; Said Martinez, Honduras; Antonio Mateu, Spain; Andrés Matonte, Uruguay; Mohammed Abdulla Mohamed, United Arab Emirates; Salima Mukansanga, Rwanda;

Maguette Ndiaye, Senegal; Ma Ning, China; Michael Oliver, England; Daniele Orsato, Italy; Kevin Ortega, Peru; César Ramos, Mexico; Fernando Rapallini, Argentina; Wilton Sampaio, Brazil; Daniel Siebert, Germany; Janny Sikazwe, Zambia;

Anthony Taylor, England; Facundo Tello, Argentina; Clément Turpin, France; Jesús Valenzuela, Venezuela; Slavko Vinčić, Slovenia; Yoshimi Yamashita, Japan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Spor

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up