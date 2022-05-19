Referees appointed to work the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The 36 referees appointed by FIFA on Thursday to work the 2022 World Cup from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18…

The 36 referees appointed by FIFA on Thursday to work the 2022 World Cup from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar:

Abdulrahman Al Jasson, Qatar; Iván Barton, El Salvador; Chris Beath, Australia; Raphael Claus, Brazil; Matthew Conger, New Zealand; Ismail Elfath, United States; Mario Escobar, Guatemala; Alireza Faghani, Iran; Stéphanie Frappart, France; Bakary Gassama, Gambia;

Mustapha Ghorbal, Algeria; Victor Gomes, South Africa; István Kovács, Romania; Danny Makkelie, Nethlerlands; Szymon Marciniak, Poland; Said Martinez, Honduras; Antonio Mateu, Spain; Andrés Matonte, Uruguay; Mohammed Abdulla Mohamed, United Arab Emirates; Salima Mukansanga, Rwanda;

Maguette Ndiaye, Senegal; Ma Ning, China; Michael Oliver, England; Daniele Orsato, Italy; Kevin Ortega, Peru; César Ramos, Mexico; Fernando Rapallini, Argentina; Wilton Sampaio, Brazil; Daniel Siebert, Germany; Janny Sikazwe, Zambia;

Anthony Taylor, England; Facundo Tello, Argentina; Clément Turpin, France; Jesús Valenzuela, Venezuela; Slavko Vinčić, Slovenia; Yoshimi Yamashita, Japan.

