RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Rangnick severs ties with…

Rangnick severs ties with Man United to focus on Austria

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United, the Premier League club said Sunday, because of the demands of his new job as Austria coach.

Rangnick was due to move into a consultancy position after being United’s interim manager for the second half of the recently completed season.

Erik ten Hag has been hired as United’s next full time manager and started this week.

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,” United said.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford. We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up