RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Sports » PSG women's coach suspended…

PSG women’s coach suspended over ‘inappropriate behavior’

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 3:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women’s team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players.

“These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the French league club said in a statement. “Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported.”

PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.

According to the RMC Sport website, Ollé-Nicolle made an “inappropriate gesture” toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

Navy cutting back emissions, moving toward green vehicles in coming years

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up