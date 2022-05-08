RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Woman tackled at UFC 274 trying to climb into octagon

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 3:05 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman was tackled shortly after UFC 274 for trying to climb into the octagon on Saturday night.

The woman ran from the stands and leaped onto the stage a few seconds after Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round. She started to climb the side of the cage, but was immediately slammed to the concrete several feet below by a security guard.

After seeming dazed for a few seconds, she tried to run toward a tunnel at Footprint Center, but stopped and sat in a chair. Security immediately swarmed and took her away right before Gaethje left the arena floor.

