PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 12:04 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yardage and par at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 468
2 4 557
3 4 472
4 4 377
5 5 656
6 3 214
7 4 489
8 3 251
9 4 391
10 4 441
11 3 173
12 4 456
13 5 632
14 3 230
15 4 417
16 4 527
17 4 371
18 4 491
Out 35 3818
In 35 3738
Total 70 7556

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

