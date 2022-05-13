PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yardage and par at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|468
|2
|4
|557
|3
|4
|472
|4
|4
|377
|5
|5
|656
|6
|3
|214
|7
|4
|489
|8
|3
|251
|9
|4
|391
|10
|4
|441
|11
|3
|173
|12
|4
|456
|13
|5
|632
|14
|3
|230
|15
|4
|417
|16
|4
|527
|17
|4
|371
|18
|4
|491
|Out
|35
|3818
|In
|35
|3738
|Total
|70
|7556
