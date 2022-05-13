PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yardage and par at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yardage and par at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 468 2 4 557 3 4 472 4 4 377 5 5 656 6 3 214 7 4 489 8 3 251 9 4 391 10 4 441 11 3 173 12 4 456 13 5 632 14 3 230 15 4 417 16 4 527 17 4 371 18 4 491 Out 35 3818 In 35 3738 Total 70 7556

