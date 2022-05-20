RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Sports » PGA Championship Scores

PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 9:40 PM

Friday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Second Round

Will Zalatoris, United States 66-65—131
Mito Pereira, Chile 68-64—132
Justin Thomas, United States 67-67—134
Bubba Watson, United States 72-63—135
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 67-69—136
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-71—136
Davis Riley, United States 68-68—136
Stewart Cink, United States 69-68—137
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-69—137
Sam Burns, United States 71-67—138
Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-68—138
Chris Kirk, United States 68-70—138
Matt Kuchar, United States 67-71—138
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138
Gary Woodland, United States 70-68—138
Cameron Young, United States 71-67—138
Talor Gooch, United States 69-70—139
Max Homa, United States 70-69—139
Kevin Na, United States 68-71—139
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-71—139
Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67—139
Adri Arnaus, Spain 72-68—140
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70—140
Tom Hoge, United States 66-74—140
Beau Hossler, United States 69-71—140
Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-70—140
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-69—140
Cameron Tringale, United States 72-68—140
Tony Finau, United States 69-72—141
Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-70—141
Rickie Fowler, United States 71-70—141
Lanto Griffin, United States 72-69—141
Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73—141
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-71—141
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-68—141
Justin Rose, England 71-70—141
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73—141
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-69—141
Aaron Wise, United States 69-72—141
Keegan Bradley, United States 72-70—142
Laurie Canter, England 72-70—142
Kramer Hickok, United States 71-71—142
Brooks Koepka, United States 75-67—142
Jason Kokrak, United States 74-68—142
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-73—142
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-72—142
Francesco Molinari, Italy 70-72—142
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-73—142
Jon Rahm, Spain 73-69—142
Brendan Steele, United States 70-72—142
Harold Varner III, United States 71-71—142
Jason Day, Australia 71-72—143
Justin Harding, South Africa 71-72—143
Russell Henley, United States 70-73—143
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72—143
Marc Leishman, Australia 72-71—143
Troy Merritt, United States 73-70—143
Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-72—143
Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143
Sepp Straka, Austria 71-72—143
Kevin Streelman, United States 71-72—143
Tiger Woods, United States 74-69—143
Cameron Davis, Australia 72-72—144
Lucas Glover, United States 75-69—144
Adam Hadwin, Canada 73-71—144
Brian Harman, United States 74-70—144
Billy Horschel, United States 75-69—144
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 74-70—144
Patton Kizzire, United States 69-75—144
Luke List, United States 74-70—144
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-72—144
Maverick McNealy, United States 73-71—144
Keith Mitchell, United States 72-72—144
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-72—144
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-70—144
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 73-71—144
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 71-73—144
Webb Simpson, United States 69-75—144

Missed Cut

Branden Grace, South Africa 73-72—145
Harry Higgs, United States 74-71—145
Chan Kim, United States 72-73—145
Kevin Kisner, United States 72-73—145
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-72—145
Ryan Palmer, United States 73-72—145
Ian Poulter, England 76-69—145
J.J. Spaun, United States 72-73—145
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 72-73—145
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-73—146
Dustin Johnson, United States 73-73—146
Russell Knox, Scotland 74-72—146
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 73-73—146
Anirban Lahiri, India 73-73—146
Alex Noren, Sweden 70-76—146
Scottie Scheffler, United States 71-75—146
Lee Westwood, England 75-71—146
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 71-75—146
Rich Beem, United States 73-74—147
Matthew Borchert, United States 73-74—147
Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-78—147
Jason Dufner, United States 72-75—147
Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-74—147
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 75-72—147
Adam Scott, Australia 77-70—147
John Daly, United States 72-76—148
Yuki Inamori, Japan 72-76—148
Bio Kim, South Korea 76-72—148
Scott Stallings, United States 78-70—148
Hudson Swafford, United States 74-74—148
Ryan Brehm, United States 76-73—149
Corey Conners, Canada 76-73—149
Joel Dahmen, United States 73-76—149
Sam Horsfield, England 74-75—149
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 77-72—149
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 74-75—149
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 78-72—150
Richard Bland, England 74-76—150
Cameron Champ, United States 74-76—150
Tyler Collet, United States 79-71—150
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 74-76—150
Matt Jones, Australia 73-77—150
Jesse Mueller, United States 72-78—150
Alex Beach, United States 73-78—151
Michael Block, United States 78-73—151
Patrick Cantlay, United States 76-75—151
Alex Cejka, Germany 72-79—151
Zach Johnson, United States 74-77—151
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan 79-72—151
Chad Ramey, United States 77-74—151
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 75-76—151
Ryan Vermeer, United States 75-76—151
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152
Kyle Mendoza, United States 75-77—152
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 73-79—152
Daniel Berger, United States 73-80—153
Brandon Bingaman, United States 78-75—153
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 78-75—153
Nic Ishee, United States 78-75—153
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 77-76—153
Martin Kaymer, Germany 76-77—153
Shaun Micheel, United States 76-77—153
Dylan Newman, United States 78-75—153
Matthew Wolff, United States 76-77—153
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 78-76—154
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 77-77—154
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 79-75—154
Wyatt Worthington, United States 77-77—154
Paul Dickinson, United States 78-77—155
Colin Inglis, United States 78-77—155
Jared Jones, United States 79-78—157
Casey Pyne, United States 79-78—157
Shawn Warren, United States 78-79—157
Tim Feenstra, United States 77-81—158
Austin Hurt, United States 78-81—159
Sean McCarty, United States 82-79—161
Zac Oakley, United States 81-82—163

