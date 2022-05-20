PGA Championship Scores

Friday At Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Okla. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70 Second Round Will Zalatoris, United…

Friday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Second Round

Will Zalatoris, United States 66-65—131 Mito Pereira, Chile 68-64—132 Justin Thomas, United States 67-67—134 Bubba Watson, United States 72-63—135 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 67-69—136 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-71—136 Davis Riley, United States 68-68—136 Stewart Cink, United States 69-68—137 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-69—137 Sam Burns, United States 71-67—138 Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-68—138 Chris Kirk, United States 68-70—138 Matt Kuchar, United States 67-71—138 Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68—138 Cameron Young, United States 71-67—138 Talor Gooch, United States 69-70—139 Max Homa, United States 70-69—139 Kevin Na, United States 68-71—139 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-71—139 Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67—139 Adri Arnaus, Spain 72-68—140 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70—140 Tom Hoge, United States 66-74—140 Beau Hossler, United States 69-71—140 Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-70—140 Seamus Power, Ireland 71-69—140 Cameron Tringale, United States 72-68—140 Tony Finau, United States 69-72—141 Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-70—141 Rickie Fowler, United States 71-70—141 Lanto Griffin, United States 72-69—141 Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73—141 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-71—141 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-68—141 Justin Rose, England 71-70—141 Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73—141 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-69—141 Aaron Wise, United States 69-72—141 Keegan Bradley, United States 72-70—142 Laurie Canter, England 72-70—142 Kramer Hickok, United States 71-71—142 Brooks Koepka, United States 75-67—142 Jason Kokrak, United States 74-68—142 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-73—142 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-72—142 Francesco Molinari, Italy 70-72—142 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-73—142 Jon Rahm, Spain 73-69—142 Brendan Steele, United States 70-72—142 Harold Varner III, United States 71-71—142 Jason Day, Australia 71-72—143 Justin Harding, South Africa 71-72—143 Russell Henley, United States 70-73—143 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72—143 Marc Leishman, Australia 72-71—143 Troy Merritt, United States 73-70—143 Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-72—143 Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143 Sepp Straka, Austria 71-72—143 Kevin Streelman, United States 71-72—143 Tiger Woods, United States 74-69—143 Cameron Davis, Australia 72-72—144 Lucas Glover, United States 75-69—144 Adam Hadwin, Canada 73-71—144 Brian Harman, United States 74-70—144 Billy Horschel, United States 75-69—144 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 74-70—144 Patton Kizzire, United States 69-75—144 Luke List, United States 74-70—144 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-72—144 Maverick McNealy, United States 73-71—144 Keith Mitchell, United States 72-72—144 Collin Morikawa, United States 72-72—144 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-70—144 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 73-71—144 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 71-73—144 Webb Simpson, United States 69-75—144

Missed Cut

Branden Grace, South Africa 73-72—145 Harry Higgs, United States 74-71—145 Chan Kim, United States 72-73—145 Kevin Kisner, United States 72-73—145 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-72—145 Ryan Palmer, United States 73-72—145 Ian Poulter, England 76-69—145 J.J. Spaun, United States 72-73—145 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 72-73—145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-73—146 Dustin Johnson, United States 73-73—146 Russell Knox, Scotland 74-72—146 Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 73-73—146 Anirban Lahiri, India 73-73—146 Alex Noren, Sweden 70-76—146 Scottie Scheffler, United States 71-75—146 Lee Westwood, England 75-71—146 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 71-75—146 Rich Beem, United States 73-74—147 Matthew Borchert, United States 73-74—147 Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-78—147 Jason Dufner, United States 72-75—147 Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-74—147 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 75-72—147 Adam Scott, Australia 77-70—147 John Daly, United States 72-76—148 Yuki Inamori, Japan 72-76—148 Bio Kim, South Korea 76-72—148 Scott Stallings, United States 78-70—148 Hudson Swafford, United States 74-74—148 Ryan Brehm, United States 76-73—149 Corey Conners, Canada 76-73—149 Joel Dahmen, United States 73-76—149 Sam Horsfield, England 74-75—149 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 77-72—149 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 74-75—149 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 78-72—150 Richard Bland, England 74-76—150 Cameron Champ, United States 74-76—150 Tyler Collet, United States 79-71—150 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 74-76—150 Matt Jones, Australia 73-77—150 Jesse Mueller, United States 72-78—150 Alex Beach, United States 73-78—151 Michael Block, United States 78-73—151 Patrick Cantlay, United States 76-75—151 Alex Cejka, Germany 72-79—151 Zach Johnson, United States 74-77—151 Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan 79-72—151 Chad Ramey, United States 77-74—151 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 75-76—151 Ryan Vermeer, United States 75-76—151 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152 Kyle Mendoza, United States 75-77—152 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 73-79—152 Daniel Berger, United States 73-80—153 Brandon Bingaman, United States 78-75—153 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 78-75—153 Nic Ishee, United States 78-75—153 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 77-76—153 Martin Kaymer, Germany 76-77—153 Shaun Micheel, United States 76-77—153 Dylan Newman, United States 78-75—153 Matthew Wolff, United States 76-77—153 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 78-76—154 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 77-77—154 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 79-75—154 Wyatt Worthington, United States 77-77—154 Paul Dickinson, United States 78-77—155 Colin Inglis, United States 78-77—155 Jared Jones, United States 79-78—157 Casey Pyne, United States 79-78—157 Shawn Warren, United States 78-79—157 Tim Feenstra, United States 77-81—158 Austin Hurt, United States 78-81—159 Sean McCarty, United States 82-79—161 Zac Oakley, United States 81-82—163

