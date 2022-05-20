RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Home » Sports » PGA Championship Leaders Cards

PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Second Round

Par out 444 453 434 35
Will Zalatoris 344 453 434 34
Mito Pereira 434 343 334 31
Justin Thomas 444 443 433 33
Par in 434 534 444 35 70
Will Zalatoris 423 434 434 31 _ 66-65 _ 131
Mito Pereira 325 534 344 33 _ 68-64 _ 132
Justin Thomas 334 444 444 34 _ 67-67 _ 134

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up