PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Friday At Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Okla. Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 444 453 434 –…
Friday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70
Second Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|434
|–
|35
|Will Zalatoris
|344
|453
|434
|–
|34
|Mito Pereira
|434
|343
|334
|–
|31
|Justin Thomas
|444
|443
|433
|–
|33
|Par in
|434
|534
|444
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Will Zalatoris
|423
|434
|434
|–
|31
|_
|66-65
|_
|131
|Mito Pereira
|325
|534
|344
|–
|33
|_
|68-64
|_
|132
|Justin Thomas
|334
|444
|444
|–
|34
|_
|67-67
|_
|134
