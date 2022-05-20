RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 8:35 PM

Friday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 444 453 434-35
Will Zalatoris 344 453 434-34
Mito Pereira 434 343 334-31
Justin Thomas 444 443 433-33
Bubba Watson 435 343 433-32

___

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—140
Will Zalatoris 423 434 434-31-65—131
Mito Pereira 325 534 344-33-64—132
Justin Thomas 334 444 444-34-67—134
Bubba Watson 324 443 434-31-63—135

