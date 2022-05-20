RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Home » Sports » Pac-12 suffered a 36%…

Pac-12 suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for 2020-21

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year due in large part to pandemic-related cancellations in football and basketball.

The conference announced Friday that it had total revenues of $344 million and distributions to member schools of $238 million. The $19.8 million payouts per school represented a drop of 41% from the previous year.

The Pac-12 said the drop-offs stemmed from decreases in media rights and postseason bowl revenues due to game cancellations, lower event revenue with no fans and increases in costs for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The decreases were offset slightly by lower operating costs due to no fans, lower production costs from canceled games and lower personnel costs from salary reductions, furloughs and layoffs.

The Pac-12 Networks reported revenues of $43 million and operating expenses of $57 million. Consolidated expenses for the conference and Pac-12 Networks decreased by 23% from the previous year.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up