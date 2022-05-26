RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Oregon State rallies past Washington 13-8 in Pac-12 tourney

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 12:45 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Garrett Forrester hit a three-run homer, Gavin Logan hit a solo shot and drove in three runs and No. 2 seed Oregon State began play on Wednesday at the first Pac-12 baseball tournament in conference history by rallying for a 13-8 victory over No. 7 seed Washington.

Oregon State (42-13) advances to play the winner of the nightcap between No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 6 seed California on Thursday. Washington (30-25) will play an elimination game against the loser on Thursday.

The Huskies, who entered the tourney on a 12-game win streak, had four straight run-scoring hits in a five-run top of the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Christian Dicochea, Josh Urps, McKay Barney had RBI singles and Cam Clayton capped the outburst with a two-run double.

The Beavers answered with five runs in their half of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Boyd drove in the first run with a single, Forrester followed with a three-run home run and Jabin Trosky walked with the bases loaded to plate the fifth run.

Washington rallied to go up 8-7 in the fifth on Urps’ RBI single and a run-scoring double by Snyder. But the Beavers answered with three runs in their half of the inning — on a two-run double by Gavin Logan and an RBI single by Jacob Melton — and never trailed again. Logan hit a solo shot in the seventh.

Oregon State took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Jake Dukart was awarded home on a bases-loaded balk by Huskies starter Jaren Hunter. The second run scored on Wade Meckler’s ground out.

Washington got a run back in the third. Urps and Barney had back-to-back singles with one out. Urps scored on an error by Dukart.

Oregon State, which led the nation with a .988 fielding percentage, committed two errors.

