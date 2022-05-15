RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » NHRA Virginia Nationals Results

NHRA Virginia Nationals Results

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 8:29 PM

Saturday
At Virginia Motorsports Park
Dinwiddie, Va.
Sunday
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Justin Ashley; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Doug Foley.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Chad Green; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Mike McIntire; 14. Phil Burkart; 15. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Marc Ingwersen; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Karen Stoffer; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Ron Tornow; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. Jianna Evaristo; 15. Kelly Clontz.

Final Results
Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.770 seconds, 334.07 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.781 seconds, 326.24 mph.

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.907, 328.86 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.948, 327.59.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.842, 198.35 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.06.

Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
First Round

Tony Schumacher, 3.792, 319.52 def. Justin Ashley, 8.368, 76.72; Mike Salinas, 5.384, 259.66 def. Antron Brown, 5.833, 143.66; Brittany Force, 9.811, 72.37 was unopposed; Austin Prock, 3.727, 333.16 def. Lex Joon, 20.760, no speed; Steve Torrence, 3.772, 323.58 def. Scott Palmer, 3.926, 293.15; Josh Hart, 3.801, 326.87 def. Clay Millican, 9.786, 80.10; Doug Kalitta, 5.995, 234.33 def. Leah Pruett, 7.253, 129.35; Shawn Langdon, 3.769, 328.38 def. Doug Foley, Broke;

Quarterfinals

Salinas, 6.686, 204.39 def. Hart, 8.512, 87.59; Torrence, 4.402, 234.98 def. Schumacher, 5.309, 253.56; Prock, 3.837, 313.88 def. Kalitta, 5.946, 143.05; Force, 3.788, 328.94 def. Langdon, 4.512, 203.22;

Semifinals

Torrence, 3.803, 325.61 def. Prock, 4.932, 155.85; Force, 3.770, 332.26 def. Salinas, 9.494, 84.36;

Final

Force, 3.770, 334.07 def. Torrence, 3.781, 326.24.

Funny Car
First Round

Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.269, 230.02 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, Foul – Centerline; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.948, 331.45 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.964, 328.38 was unopposed; Ron Capps, Supra, 5.481, 151.43 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 8.027, 97.91; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.038, 317.57 def. Phil Burkart, Chevy Monte Carlo, 11.252, 72.81; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.922, 329.67 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.994, 325.85; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.919, 329.83 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.942, 325.92; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.133, 307.30 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 6.296, 109.89;

Quarterfinals

Tasca III, 3.949, 327.66 def. Alexander, 9.462, 87.41; Force, 3.992, 329.91 def. Pedregon, 10.719, 75.87; Hight, 3.935, 325.30 def. Capps, 9.626, 79.84; Hagan, 3.965, 322.65 def. Green, 4.021, 317.05;

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.955, 327.03 def. Force, Foul – Red Light; Hight, 3.906, 324.20 def. Tasca III, 4.015, 328.06;

Final

Hight, 3.907, 328.86 def. Hagan, 3.948, 327.59.

Pro Stock Motorcycle
First Round

Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.823, 196.30 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Marc Ingwersen, 6.950, 193.16 def. Ron Tornow, 6.980, 189.39; Angie Smith, 7.009, 197.51 was unopposed; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.846, 197.91 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 13.221, 58.42; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.784, 199.26 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.299, 149.20; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.807, 196.56 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.871, 197.57 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.042, 188.83; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.888, 195.65 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

M. Smith, 6.860, 196.67 def. Underdahl, 6.886, 197.13; Krawiec, 6.869, 196.99 def. A. Smith, 9.496, 89.39; Johnson, 6.813, 196.64 def. Stoffer, 6.897, 197.19; Ingwersen, 6.884, 194.32 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light;

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.868, 197.86 def. Krawiec, 6.898, 196.56; Johnson, 6.850, 196.19 def. Ingwersen, 6.918, 194.52;

Final

M. Smith, 6.842, 198.35 def. Johnson, 6.786, 198.06.

Point Standings
Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 605; 2. Steve Torrence, 524; 3. Mike Salinas, 521; 4. Justin Ashley, 468; 5. Austin Prock, 367; 6. Clay Millican, 365; 7. Josh Hart, 345; 8. Doug Kalitta, 316; 9. Tony Schumacher, 295; 10. Shawn Langdon, 269.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 673; 2. Robert Hight, 658; 3. Ron Capps, 561; 4. John Force, 447; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 395; 6. Bob Tasca III, 354; 7. J.R. Todd, 331; 8. Chad Green, 321; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 310; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 277.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 393; 2. Karen Stoffer, 343; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 279; 4. Matt Smith, 272; 5. Angie Smith, 245; 6. Joey Gladstone, 229; 7. Angelle Sampey, 209; 8. Jim Underdahl, 194; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 186; 10. Jerry Savoie, 158.

