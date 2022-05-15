NHRA Virginia Nationals Results

|Saturday
|At Virginia Motorsports Park
|Dinwiddie, Va.
|Sunday
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Justin Ashley; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Doug Foley.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Chad Green; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Mike McIntire; 14. Phil Burkart; 15. Jim Campbell.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Marc Ingwersen; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Karen Stoffer; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Ron Tornow; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. Jianna Evaristo; 15. Kelly Clontz.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Brittany Force, 3.770 seconds, 334.07 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.781 seconds, 326.24 mph.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.907, 328.86 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.948, 327.59.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.842, 198.35 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.06.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Tony Schumacher, 3.792, 319.52 def. Justin Ashley, 8.368, 76.72; Mike Salinas, 5.384, 259.66 def. Antron Brown, 5.833, 143.66; Brittany Force, 9.811, 72.37 was unopposed; Austin Prock, 3.727, 333.16 def. Lex Joon, 20.760, no speed; Steve Torrence, 3.772, 323.58 def. Scott Palmer, 3.926, 293.15; Josh Hart, 3.801, 326.87 def. Clay Millican, 9.786, 80.10; Doug Kalitta, 5.995, 234.33 def. Leah Pruett, 7.253, 129.35; Shawn Langdon, 3.769, 328.38 def. Doug Foley, Broke;
|Quarterfinals
Salinas, 6.686, 204.39 def. Hart, 8.512, 87.59; Torrence, 4.402, 234.98 def. Schumacher, 5.309, 253.56; Prock, 3.837, 313.88 def. Kalitta, 5.946, 143.05; Force, 3.788, 328.94 def. Langdon, 4.512, 203.22;
|Semifinals
Torrence, 3.803, 325.61 def. Prock, 4.932, 155.85; Force, 3.770, 332.26 def. Salinas, 9.494, 84.36;
|Final
Force, 3.770, 334.07 def. Torrence, 3.781, 326.24.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.269, 230.02 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, Foul – Centerline; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.948, 331.45 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.964, 328.38 was unopposed; Ron Capps, Supra, 5.481, 151.43 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 8.027, 97.91; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.038, 317.57 def. Phil Burkart, Chevy Monte Carlo, 11.252, 72.81; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.922, 329.67 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.994, 325.85; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.919, 329.83 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.942, 325.92; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.133, 307.30 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 6.296, 109.89;
|Quarterfinals
Tasca III, 3.949, 327.66 def. Alexander, 9.462, 87.41; Force, 3.992, 329.91 def. Pedregon, 10.719, 75.87; Hight, 3.935, 325.30 def. Capps, 9.626, 79.84; Hagan, 3.965, 322.65 def. Green, 4.021, 317.05;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.955, 327.03 def. Force, Foul – Red Light; Hight, 3.906, 324.20 def. Tasca III, 4.015, 328.06;
|Final
Hight, 3.907, 328.86 def. Hagan, 3.948, 327.59.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.823, 196.30 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Marc Ingwersen, 6.950, 193.16 def. Ron Tornow, 6.980, 189.39; Angie Smith, 7.009, 197.51 was unopposed; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.846, 197.91 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 13.221, 58.42; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.784, 199.26 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.299, 149.20; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.807, 196.56 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.871, 197.57 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.042, 188.83; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.888, 195.65 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
M. Smith, 6.860, 196.67 def. Underdahl, 6.886, 197.13; Krawiec, 6.869, 196.99 def. A. Smith, 9.496, 89.39; Johnson, 6.813, 196.64 def. Stoffer, 6.897, 197.19; Ingwersen, 6.884, 194.32 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light;
|Semifinals
M. Smith, 6.868, 197.86 def. Krawiec, 6.898, 196.56; Johnson, 6.850, 196.19 def. Ingwersen, 6.918, 194.52;
|Final
M. Smith, 6.842, 198.35 def. Johnson, 6.786, 198.06.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 605; 2. Steve Torrence, 524; 3. Mike Salinas, 521; 4. Justin Ashley, 468; 5. Austin Prock, 367; 6. Clay Millican, 365; 7. Josh Hart, 345; 8. Doug Kalitta, 316; 9. Tony Schumacher, 295; 10. Shawn Langdon, 269.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 673; 2. Robert Hight, 658; 3. Ron Capps, 561; 4. John Force, 447; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 395; 6. Bob Tasca III, 354; 7. J.R. Todd, 331; 8. Chad Green, 321; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 310; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 277.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson, 393; 2. Karen Stoffer, 343; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 279; 4. Matt Smith, 272; 5. Angie Smith, 245; 6. Joey Gladstone, 229; 7. Angelle Sampey, 209; 8. Jim Underdahl, 194; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 186; 10. Jerry Savoie, 158.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.