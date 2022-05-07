RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » New York City FC,…

New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City draw 0-0

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up