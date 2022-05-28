NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

All times EDT Opening Round Wednesday, May 11 Vermont 15, Manhattan 3 Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8 First Round Saturday,…

All times EDT Opening Round Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal At James M. Shuart Stadium Hempstead, N.Y. Saturday, May 21

Rutgers 11, Penn 9

Princeton 14, Yale 10

At Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Sunday, May 22

Cornell 10, Delaware 8

Maryland 18, Virginia 9

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, Conn. Semifinal Saturday, May 28

Cornell 17, Rutgers 10

Maryland vs. Princeton, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, May 30

Cornell vs. Maryland/Princeton winner, 1 p.m.

