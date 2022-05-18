RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 11:31 AM

All times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Penn vs. Rutgers, noon

Yale vs. Princeton, 2:30 p.m.

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Cornell vs. Delaware, noon

Maryland vs. Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Maryland/Virginia winner vs. Yale/Princeton winner, TBA

Cornell/Delaware winner vs. Penn/Rutgers winner, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

