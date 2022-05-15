RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 10:25 PM

Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Princeton vs. Yale, TBA

Rutgers vs. Penn, TBA

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Maryland vs. Virginia, TBA

Cornell vs. Delaware, TBA

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Game 1, TBA

Game 2, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

