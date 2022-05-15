NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

Opening Round Wednesday, May 11 Vermont 15, Manhattan 3 Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8 First Round Saturday, May 14 Princeton…

Opening Round Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal At James M. Shuart Stadium Hempstead, N.Y. Saturday, May 21

Princeton vs. Yale, TBA

Rutgers vs. Penn, TBA

At Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Sunday, May 22

Maryland vs. Virginia, TBA

Cornell vs. Delaware, TBA

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, Conn. Semifinal Saturday, May 28

Game 1, TBA

Game 2, TBA

Championship Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

