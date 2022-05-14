NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

|Opening Round
|Wednesday, May 11
Vermont 15, Manhattan 3
Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8
|First Round
|Saturday, May 14
Princeton 12, Boston U. 5
Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT
Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16
Virginia 17, Brown 10
|Sunday, May 15
Vermont (12-6) at Maryland (14-0), noon
Harvard (8-4) at Rutgers (13-3), 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (10-5) at Cornell (11-4), 5 p.m.
Delaware (12-5) at Georgetown (15-1), 7:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|At James M. Shuart Stadium
|Hempstead, N.Y.
|Saturday, May 21
Princeton vs. Yale, TBA
Harvard/Rutgers winner vs. Penn, TBA
|At Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Sunday, May 22
Manhattan-Vermont/Maryland winner vs. Virginia, TBA
Robert Morris-Delaware/Georgetown winner vs. Ohio St./Cornell winner, TBA
|At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|East Hartford, Conn.
|Semifinal
|Saturday, May 28
Game 1, TBA
Game 2, TBA
|Championship
|Monday, May 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
