RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Men's…

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Vermont (12-6) at Maryland (14-0), noon

Harvard (8-4) at Rutgers (13-3), 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (10-5) at Cornell (11-4), 5 p.m.

Delaware (12-5) at Georgetown (15-1), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Princeton vs. Yale, TBA

Harvard/Rutgers winner vs. Penn, TBA

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Manhattan-Vermont/Maryland winner vs. Virginia, TBA

Robert Morris-Delaware/Georgetown winner vs. Ohio St./Cornell winner, TBA

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Game 1, TBA

Game 2, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up