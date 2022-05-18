RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Nashville tops Montreal 2-1,…

Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 23 straight.

Nashville’s run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11.

Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal.

Alex Muyl staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute.

Kei Kamara scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-4-2) in the 55th minute.

Montreal outshot Nashville 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved three shots for Nashville. Sebastian Breza had two saves for Montreal

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up