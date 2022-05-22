RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Sports » Nashville draws with Atlanta…

Nashville draws with Atlanta United, ups home streak to 24

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC saw a victory slip away Wednesday night when Dom Dwyer scored in the 88th minute but held on for a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United that upped its home-match unbeaten streak to 24.

Nashville’s streak is the third longest in MLS history, trailing only the Houston Dynamo’s 30-game stretch and Real Salt Lake’s 29-match run.

The two teams played for 19 minutes before rain forced a nearly three-hour delay.

Most of the scoring came in a 7-minute span of the first half. CJ Sapong put Nashville (5-4-4) up 1-0 with a goal in the 25th minute. Thiago Almado answered two minutes later for Atlanta (4-4-4) to knot the score. Hany Mukhtar scored in the 32nd minute to give Nashville a 2-1 lead at halftime.

