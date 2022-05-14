NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Heart Of America 200 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Zane Smith, Ford,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Zane Smith, Ford, 134 laps, 58 points.

2. (3) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134, 51.

3. (21) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 34.

4. (6) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 134, 40.

5. (17) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 32.

6. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 134, 45.

7. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 134, 30.

8. (8) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 134, 37.

9. (10) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 134, 31.

10. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 37.

11. (11) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 134, 28.

12. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 134, 0.

13. (14) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 134, 24.

14. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 24.

15. (16) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 28.

16. (20) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 134, 21.

17. (18) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 134, 20.

18. (9) Tanner Gray, Ford, 134, 25.

19. (25) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 134, 18.

20. (35) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (33) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 133, 16.

22. (19) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 133, 15.

23. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133, 14.

24. (22) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 132, 13.

25. (24) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 132, 12.

26. (13) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 131, 11.

27. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 130, 10.

28. (31) Ryan Huff, Toyota, 130, 9.

29. (32) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, 130, 8.

30. (29) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 129, 7.

31. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 127, 6.

32. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 126, 5.

33. (2) Corey Heim, Toyota, 124, 23.

34. (28) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, axle, 91, 0.

35. (34) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, tooslow, 24, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.72 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 34 minutes, 26 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.653 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 19 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Nemechek 0-3; Z.Smith 4-21; C.Heim 22-32; T.Majeski 33; C.Heim 34-37; Z.Smith 38-63; B.Rhodes 64-67; Z.Smith 68-92; C.Heim 93-95; Z.Smith 96-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Z.Smith, 4 times for 108 laps; C.Heim, 3 times for 18 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: Z.Smith, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; J.Nemechek, 1; C.Smith, 1; C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Rhodes, 282; 2. J.Nemechek, 254; 3. C.Smith, 250; 4. Z.Smith, 240; 5. S.Friesen, 240; 6. C.Hocevar, 223; 7. T.Majeski, 220; 8. C.Eckes, 218; 9. G.Enfinger, 202; 10. M.Crafton, 201; 11. T.Gray, 187; 12. P.Kligerman, 170; 13. T.Ankrum, 166; 14. D.Kraus, 158; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 136; 16. T.Hill, 127.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

