RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR…

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Open Results

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 50 laps, 0 points.

2. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

3. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

4. (8) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

5. (4) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

6. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

7. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 50, 0.

8. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 50, 0.

9. (13) Cody Ware, Ford, 50, 0.

10. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 50, 0.

11. (16) BJ McLeod, Ford, 50, 0.

12. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 42, 0.

13. (9) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 42, 0.

14. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, garage, 40, 0.

15. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, accident, 25, 0.

16. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, garage, 20, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up