NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 413 laps, 41 points.

2. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 413, 35.

3. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 413, 38.

4. (15) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 413, 40.

5. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 413, 41.

6. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 413, 43.

7. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 413, 40.

8. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 413, 29.

9. (36) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 413, 28.

10. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 413, 29.

11. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 413, 26.

12. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 413, 30.

13. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 413, 24.

14. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 413, 31.

15. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 413, 38.

16. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 413, 21.

17. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 412, 20.

18. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 412, 19.

19. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 407, 18.

20. (23) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 405, 22.

21. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 405, 16.

22. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 405, 15.

23. (34) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 400, 0.

24. (27) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, garage, 386, 0.

25. (12) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 346, 22.

26. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 346, 11.

27. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 343, 10.

28. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, dvp, 200, 15.

29. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 195, 13.

30. (35) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 193, 7.

31. (2) Kurt Busch, Toyota, accident, 191, 6.

32. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 191, 5.

33. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, dvp, 188, 14.

34. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 145, 3.

35. (37) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 60, 2.

36. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 0.

37. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, dvp, 16, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.711 mph.

Time of Race: 5 hours, 13 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.119 seconds.

Caution Flags: 18 for 90 laps.

Lead Changes: 31 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; Ku.Busch 1-2; D.Hamlin 3-9; Ky.Busch 10-39; B.Wallace 40; Ky.Busch 41-45; D.Suárez 46-62; C.Elliott 63-66; W.Byron 67; C.Elliott 68-110; R.Chastain 111-128; C.Elliott 129-148; R.Blaney 149-150; K.Larson 151; C.Elliott 152-170; R.Chastain 171-196; D.Suárez 197-204; J.Logano 205-213; D.Suárez 214-220; R.Chastain 221-251; D.Suárez 252-255; R.Chastain 256-259; C.Briscoe 260; R.Chastain 261-303; T.Reddick 304-322; R.Chastain 323-353; K.Larson 354-395; C.Briscoe 396; K.Larson 397-404; D.Hamlin 405-411; Ky.Busch 412; D.Hamlin 413

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 6 times for 153 laps; C.Elliott, 4 times for 86 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 51 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 36 laps; D.Suárez, 4 times for 36 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 19 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 15 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 2 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 2; R.Chastain, 2; C.Elliott, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 475; 2. R.Blaney, 423; 3. Ky.Busch, 417; 4. W.Byron, 415; 5. R.Chastain, 407; 6. M.Truex, 400; 7. J.Logano, 396; 8. A.Bowman, 386; 9. K.Larson, 376; 10. C.Bell, 359; 11. K.Harvick, 335; 12. A.Almirola, 322; 13. A.Dillon, 311; 14. C.Briscoe, 300; 15. T.Reddick, 300; 16. A.Cindric, 291.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

