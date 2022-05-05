Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €6,744,165 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €6,744,165

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-5.

