Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €6,744,165
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-5.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.