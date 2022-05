MONTREAL (AP) — Joe Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Joquin Torres and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored and Montreal beat Orlando City 4-1 on…

MONTREAL (AP) — Joe Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Joquin Torres and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored and Montreal beat Orlando City 4-1 on Saturday to run its club-record unbeaten streak to seven games.

Montreal improved to 5-3-2.

João Moutinho scored for Orlando City (5-4-2).

