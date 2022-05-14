Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic’s goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute.

Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.