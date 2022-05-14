RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 9:50 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic’s goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute.

Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

