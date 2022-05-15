RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » Midtable rivals Villa and…

Midtable rivals Villa and Palace draw 1-1 in Premier League

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday.

Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, a point apart.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honor for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up