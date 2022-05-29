RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Michigan run rules Iowa…

Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 5:47 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 in seven innings on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) plays No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game later Sunday.

Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines. Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

Jimmy Obertop and Riley Bertram each hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. Jake Marti and Elliott added sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it 4-0 before Kyle Huckstorf’s RBi single in the bottom of the inning trimmed Iowa’s deficit to 4-1.

Seven different Hawkeyes (36-19) pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.

