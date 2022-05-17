RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Sports » Medvedev loses to Gasquet…

Medvedev loses to Gasquet in Geneva in return from injury

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open.

Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, cautioned Sunday he was often a slow starter on clay courts. So it proved in his first match on the surface this season, in the last tournament before the French Open.

Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet’s first match point.

Unlike Medvedev, Gasquet has won titles on clay in his career and the 35-year-old Frenchman frustrated his top-seeded opponent in an assured first set.

Medvedev had three double-faults when his serve was broken to open the second set, and he broke a racket on the court in the next game.

Medvedev leveled at 3-3 and clinched the next game at love with a second-service ace.

In the tiebreaker, Medvedev twice recovered from being a mini-break down before his serve faltered again.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Herndon’s ManTech to be acquired by Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up