McNamara rallies Revolution to 3-2 victory over Cincinnati

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 9:39 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy McNamara scored in the 89th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday in a match that began 90 minutes late because of a weather delay.

McNamara’s match-winner was a first-timer to the far post off a pass from Brandon Bye.

New England (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Sebastian Lietget. Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez evened the score with a goal nine minutes later. Adam Buksa scored in the 43rd minute to put the Revolution up 2-1 at halftime.

Álvaro Barreal scored in the 58th minute to get Cincinnati (6-6-1) even before McNamara stole the show.

