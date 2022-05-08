RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 2:59 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Roma travels to Fiorentina with both sides looking for points in their bids to ensure European soccer next season. Roma is in sixth place in Serie A and has three more points than Fiorentina. José Mourinho’s Roma also has another possible route into Europe after beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday to progress to the Europa Conference League final 2-1 on aggregate. That was Roma’s first win in five matches. Fiorentina goes into the Italian league game on an even more miserable streak, having lost its past four matches in all competitions.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

