MATCHDAY: Real Madrid visits Betis, Roma at Torino

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Real Madrid is expected to get some of its regular starters back on the field in its final Spanish league match before the Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid visits Real Betis, which is fighting to secure fifth place. Madrid clinched the league title in advance and coach Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating his squad recently. It will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28. Mid-table Rayo Vallecano hosts already relegated Levante in the other match on Friday.

ITALY

Roma will be looking for a win at Torino to seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week. Victory in its final Serie A match of the campaign would assure José Mourinho’s team of finishing at least sixth and securing a spot in next year’s Europa League regardless of what the teams below it manage on Saturday. However, Roma hasn’t won in the league in more than a month — a run of three draws and two defeats — and Torino has lost just one of its past eight matches. Roma plays Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

