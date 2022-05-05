MATCHDAY: Inter can go top; Bielefeld fights to stay up

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: SPAIN Real Sociedad tries to keep alive its chances of…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Real Sociedad tries to keep alive its chances of qualifying for the Champions League when it visits last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Sociedad is in sixth place with four rounds to go, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. Sociedad is winless in its last three league games, with two draws and a home loss against second-place Barcelona. Levante, sitting six points from safety, is winless in two consecutive matches.

ITALY

Inter Milan is heading into a week that could make or break its season. The Nerazzurri host Empoli in Serie A and will then have to prepare for Wednesday’s Italian Cup final against Juventus. Empoli is safe from relegation and has little to play for, while Inter knows that a win would send it back top of the league, a point above AC Milan, which doesn’t play until Sunday. Juventus also plays on Friday, at a Genoa side that is desperate for points to move out of the relegation zone. Juve has already secured a Champions League spot for next season but could move above third-placed Napoli.

GERMANY

Arminia Bielefeld visits Bochum for a game it must win to maintain any realistic hope of escaping Bundesliga relegation. Bielefeld, which scraped a point with a late equalizer against Hertha Berlin last weekend but hasn’t won in nine games, is second to last, two points behind Stuttgart, which occupies the relegation playoff place with two rounds remaining. If Bielefeld doesn’t beat Bochum, the best it can hope for is catching Stuttgart in the last round — as long as Stuttgart doesn’t beat Bayern Munich on Sunday. Bayern won the title already and only has pride at stake. If Bielefeld fails to win and Stuttgart then wins on Sunday, Bielefeld’s eighth relegation will be confirmed.

FRANCE

Monaco is in great form and looks for an eighth straight league win when it visits Lille, last season’s champion. A win for Monaco would move it ahead of Marseille and into second place on goal difference for the automatic Champions League spot with two rounds left after this weekend. Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder is having another fine season and the France forward looks to add to his 21 league goals. He is three behind league top scorer Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. But the goals have been drying up lately for Lille’s Jonathan David after a strong start to the season. The Canada striker has netted 13 for a side in 10th place and out of the running for a European place next season.

