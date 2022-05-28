MATCHDAY: Forest-Huddersfield play for a place in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Nottingham Forest takes on Huddersfield in the Championship playoff…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Nottingham Forest takes on Huddersfield in the Championship playoff final for the right to play in the Premier League next season. Forest — a two-time European Cup winner — is looking to return to the top-flight for the first time since 1999, while Huddersfield was last in the Premier League in 2019. The winning team will join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season’s Premier League. Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth.

FRANCE

Saint-Etienne is one of the most stories teams in France and owns a record-tying 10 league titles. But coach Pascal Dupraz’s side is at risk of relegation as it faces Auxerre, the side which finished third in the second division. Saint-Etienne is at home for the return leg of their promotion-relegation playoff after the sides drew 1-1 in midweek.

SPAIN

Eibar, Almería and Valladolid play matches on the final day of the second division to decide which two will earn promotion to the top-flight. Eibar can ensure its return with a win at Alcorcón. Almería can do likewise with a victory at Leganés. Valladolid needs to win its home match against Huesca and then hope for either Eibar to drop points or for Almería to lose. The third-placed finisher will enter a four-team playoff to decide the third promoted team.

