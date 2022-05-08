RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Marcinkowski, Cardoso lift Earthquakes…

Marcinkowski, Cardoso lift Earthquakes past Rapids 1-0

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Cardoso scored the decisive goal while JT Marcinkowski stopped four shots as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 1-0 win Saturday night over the Colorado Rapids.

Cardoso’s game-winner came in the 64th minute to seal the win for the Earthquakes (2-5-3). Cristian Espinoza had an assist on the goal.

The Earthquakes outshot the Rapids (3-4-3) 10-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Marcinkowski saved all four shots he faced for the Earthquakes. William Yarbrough saved three of the four shots he faced for the Rapids.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Earthquakes visiting the Vancouver Whitecaps while the Rapids host Los Angeles FC.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up