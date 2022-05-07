RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Man United humbled again in 4-0 loss at Brighton in EPL

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:30 PM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United must want this season to end now.

Make that five straight away losses for United in the English Premier League after a chastening 4-0 thrashing by Brighton on Saturday.

With just one game left this season — at Crystal Palace in two weeks — United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy.

If Erik ten Hag needed a reminder of the mess he is inheriting when the current Ajax coach takes over at Old Trafford in the offseason, it was this embarrassing performance at Amex Stadium.

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella scored their first goals in English soccer — Cucurella was reduced to tears after slamming home his shot in the 49th — before strikes by Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard by the hour mark.

In United’s previous four away games in the league, it lost at Arsenal 3-1, at Liverpool 4-0, at Everton 1-0 and at Manchester City 4-1.

United is in sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and cannot finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

