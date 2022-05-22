RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 12:29 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .370; Anderson, Chicago, .350; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Devers, Boston, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .331; Arraez, Minnesota, .324; France, Seattle, .323; Benintendi, Kansas City, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Stanton, New York, .309.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Devers, Boston, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27; Straw, Cleveland, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; 5 tied at 23.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; Story, Boston, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; A.García, Texas, 25.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 56; France, Seattle, 53; Anderson, Chicago, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Benintendi, Kansas City, 45; J.Martinez, Boston, 45; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Judge, New York, 43; Stanton, New York, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; K.Hernández, Boston, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Hays, Baltimore, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 11; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.22; Manoah, Toronto, 1.62; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.64; Cortes, New York, 1.80; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 2.22; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.29; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Ray, Seattle, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Cortes, New York, 56; Montas, Oakland, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Cole, New York, 51; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Skubal, Detroit, 50.

