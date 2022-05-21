AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .370; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Anderson, Chicago, .346; Devers, Boston, .327; France, Seattle, .327; Bogaerts, Boston,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .370; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Anderson, Chicago, .346; Devers, Boston, .327; France, Seattle, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .302; Robert, Chicago, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Ward, Los Angeles, 27; Straw, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; O.Miller, Cleveland, 23.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 53; France, Seattle, 52; Anderson, Chicago, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; J.Martinez, Boston, 44; Benintendi, Kansas City, 42; Judge, New York, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; Mullins, Baltimore, 41; 6 tied at 40.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Sánchez, Minnesota, 12; Hays, Baltimore, 11; K.Hernández, Boston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 11; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.64; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Ray, Seattle, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Montas, Oakland, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Cole, New York, 51; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Skubal, Detroit, 50; Cortes, New York, 49.

