RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 1:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .370; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Anderson, Chicago, .346; Devers, Boston, .327; France, Seattle, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .302; Robert, Chicago, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Ward, Los Angeles, 27; Straw, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; O.Miller, Cleveland, 23.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 53; France, Seattle, 52; Anderson, Chicago, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; J.Martinez, Boston, 44; Benintendi, Kansas City, 42; Judge, New York, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; Mullins, Baltimore, 41; 6 tied at 40.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Sánchez, Minnesota, 12; Hays, Baltimore, 11; K.Hernández, Boston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 11; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.64; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Ray, Seattle, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Montas, Oakland, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Cole, New York, 51; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Skubal, Detroit, 50; Cortes, New York, 49.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up