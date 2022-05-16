RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 9:34 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .344; Anderson, Chicago, .336; France, Seattle, .331; Devers, Boston, .324; J.Crawford, Seattle, .322; Benintendi, Kansas City, .316; J.Martinez, Boston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Robert, Chicago, .304; O.Miller, Cleveland, .298.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Ward, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; O.Miller, Cleveland, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 22.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 46; France, Seattle, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Anderson, Chicago, 40; Franco, Tampa Bay, 39; J.Crawford, Seattle, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Benintendi, Kansas City, 36; Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 36.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; J.Martinez, Boston, 11; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; 9 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Benintendi, Kansas City, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; A.García, Texas, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Ward, Los Angeles, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Seager, Texas, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 10; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; White, Texas, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.

ERA_Cortes Jr., New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; Kopech, Chicago, 1.54; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.67; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.01; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.13; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.39; Gausman, Toronto, 2.40; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 58; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 54; Montas, Oakland, 53; Ray, Seattle, 50; Cortes Jr., New York, 49; Cole, New York, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Skubal, Detroit, 45; Eovaldi, Boston, 42; Gilbert, Seattle, 42.

